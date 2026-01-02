Amul-backed Bharat Taxi to launch by January-end: What is it?

Bharat Taxi, a ride-hailing service backed by cooperatives, is all set to officially launch in Delhi and other major cities by the end of January. The announcement comes after a successful pilot run of the platform. The digital platform is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd and was launched on a trial basis in the capital on December 2.

Pilot success Bharat Taxi's successful pilot run and future plans Panjak Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary in the Cooperation Ministry, confirmed to PTI that Bharat Taxi received a positive response during its soft launch. He said, "We have received a very good response for the Bharat Taxi service during the soft launch. The official launch will be done by month-end." The service has been averaging 5,500 rides per day across cab, auto and bike categories.

Unique approach Bharat Taxi's cooperative model and features Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd is backed by eight leading cooperative organizations, including Amul, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NDDB, NCEL, NCDC and NABARD. The app offers a range of features such as mobile ride booking, transparent fares, real-time vehicle tracking, multi-lingual support and round-the-clock customer service. It also has a zero-commission model where drivers keep their entire earnings from each ride with cooperative profits directly distributed among them.