Amul-backed Bharat Taxi to launch by January-end: What is it?
What's the story
Bharat Taxi, a ride-hailing service backed by cooperatives, is all set to officially launch in Delhi and other major cities by the end of January. The announcement comes after a successful pilot run of the platform. The digital platform is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd and was launched on a trial basis in the capital on December 2.
Pilot success
Bharat Taxi's successful pilot run and future plans
Panjak Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary in the Cooperation Ministry, confirmed to PTI that Bharat Taxi received a positive response during its soft launch. He said, "We have received a very good response for the Bharat Taxi service during the soft launch. The official launch will be done by month-end." The service has been averaging 5,500 rides per day across cab, auto and bike categories.
Unique approach
Bharat Taxi's cooperative model and features
Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd is backed by eight leading cooperative organizations, including Amul, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NDDB, NCEL, NCDC and NABARD. The app offers a range of features such as mobile ride booking, transparent fares, real-time vehicle tracking, multi-lingual support and round-the-clock customer service. It also has a zero-commission model where drivers keep their entire earnings from each ride with cooperative profits directly distributed among them.
Safety focus
Bharat Taxi's integration with transit services and safety measures
The platform also integrates with transit services like Metro rail, allowing users to book multiple modes of transport on a single app. A partnership has been established with Delhi Police to ensure the safety of both riders and drivers using the service. The initiative was first announced by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Parliament in March 2024, aiming to reduce commercial vehicle drivers' dependence on private companies.