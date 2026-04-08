Amul becomes 1st Indian FMCG to reach ₹1L/cr turnover
Business
Big news in the dairy world: Amul just became the first Indian FMCG company to touch ₹1 lakh crore in turnover.
This milestone is thanks to its massive network of farmers and a business model that's all about working together.
As Managing Director Jayen Mehta put it, years of teamwork, new products, and smart distribution have really paid off.
Amul targets double digit growth
Amul isn't slowing down: it's aiming for double-digit growth by moving more people from loose milk to branded products.
It's also making moves abroad, selling fresh milk in several US states and boosting exports now that trade duties are lower.
Even with rising packaging costs and concerns about foreign dairy players, Amul's focus on quality and government support is keeping it strong.