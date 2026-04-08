Amul becomes 1st Indian FMCG to reach ₹1L/cr turnover Business Apr 08, 2026

Big news in the dairy world: Amul just became the first Indian FMCG company to touch ₹1 lakh crore in turnover.

This milestone is thanks to its massive network of farmers and a business model that's all about working together.

As Managing Director Jayen Mehta put it, years of teamwork, new products, and smart distribution have really paid off.