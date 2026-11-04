Amul hikes butter, ghee prices ahead of Diwali

The price of butter has also gone up for two pack sizes. A 100gm pack now costs ₹66 instead of ₹63, while the cost of a 500gm pack has increased from ₹310 to ₹325.

Amul's online platform lists cow ghee at ₹740/liter, Sagar ghee at ₹710/liter, pure ghee at ₹700/liter, and buffalo ghee at ₹720/liter.

However, several varieties including pure ghee and buffalo ghee were sold out on the platform.