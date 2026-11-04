Amul hikes butter, ghee prices ahead of Diwali
What's the story
Amul has increased the prices of ghee and butter ahead of Diwali. The company has increased the cost of a 1kg carton of ghee by ₹50 to ₹680. Meanwhile, a 500gm pack of butter now costs ₹15 more than before. The price revision comes amid rising demand and supply shortages in several markets. The latest price hike has offset the benefit consumers received from the September 2025 GST reduction when tax on dairy products was slashed from 12% to 5%.
Butter price increase
Butter prices also go up
The price of butter has also gone up for two pack sizes. A 100gm pack now costs ₹66 instead of ₹63, while the cost of a 500gm pack has increased from ₹310 to ₹325.
Amul's online platform lists cow ghee at ₹740/liter, Sagar ghee at ₹710/liter, pure ghee at ₹700/liter, and buffalo ghee at ₹720/liter.
However, several varieties including pure ghee and buffalo ghee were sold out on the platform.
Supply issues
Consumers struggle to find Amul products
Along with the price hike, consumers are also struggling to find some Amul dairy products.
Retailers in Vadodara and Ahmedabad have reported low stocks of ghee, especially cow ghee, since the Ganesh festival due to a spike in demand.
A D-Mart outlet in Ahmedabad's Satellite area was out of stock for both Amul ghee and butter on Tuesday.
Demand surge
Crackdown on adulterated ghee boosts demand for Amul brand
A cooperative leader closely associated with Amul has attributed the spike in demand for branded ghee to the crackdown on adulterated products in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
He said around 2 lakh kg of duplicate ghee had been seized across both states over the last six months.
The action against these products has prompted consumers to turn toward established brands like Amul.