Amul's milk products will be ₹2 costlier from tomorrow

Amul has announced a price hike of ₹2 per liter on its milk products, effective from tomorrow. The increase will impact major variants including Amul Gold, Taaza, Buffalo Milk, Cow Milk, Slim & Trim and T-Special. This decision is in response to rising input costs. The new prices will put additional strain on household budgets already under pressure.

List Gold and Taaza variants Under the new pricing structure, Amul Gold will now cost ₹70 for a one liter pack (up from ₹68) and ₹35 for a 500ml pack (up from ₹34). Amul Taaza's price has been revised to ₹57 per liter (from ₹55), with its 500ml pack priced at ₹29 (up from ₹28). The price of Buffalo Milk has been increased to ₹39 for the 500ml pack (from ₹38).

Others Slim & Trim, T-Special The price of Cow Milk has been increased to ₹30 for the 500ml pack (up from ₹29). Slim & Trim milk will now cost ₹26 for a 500ml pack (up from ₹25). Amul's Tea Special milk has also witnessed a revision with its 500ml pack priced at ₹33 (up from ₹32) and the one liter pack priced at ₹66 (up from ₹64).

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