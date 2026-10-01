Analysis and experts warn grocery costs could rise in 2027
Grocery shopping could get a lot pricier in 2027: climate change is expected to drive up global food inflation by as much as 3.23% points annually by 2035, according to Zero Carbon Analytics.
Extreme weather like record heat, droughts, and heavy rain is making it tougher to grow food, and experts warn this trend might stick around into 2027, even for countries that usually grow plenty themselves.
France and US food price increases
France has seen corn prices jump 16%, with vegetables like zucchini and tomatoes going up by over 30% after intense heatwaves.
In the US beef costs nearly 15% more thanks to heat and drought, while a winter storm earlier this year sent tomato prices soaring by 40%.
These price spikes aren't just local, global supply chains are feeling the pressure too, especially with worries about a "super" El Nino on the horizon.
All in all, climate change is making it harder (and more expensive) for everyone to put food on the table.