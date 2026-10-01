Analysis and experts warn grocery costs could rise in 2027

France has seen corn prices jump 16%, with vegetables like zucchini and tomatoes going up by over 30% after intense heatwaves.

In the US beef costs nearly 15% more thanks to heat and drought, while a winter storm earlier this year sent tomato prices soaring by 40%.

These price spikes aren't just local, global supply chains are feeling the pressure too, especially with worries about a "super" El Nino on the horizon.

All in all, climate change is making it harder (and more expensive) for everyone to put food on the table.