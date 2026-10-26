Anand Rathi calls Havells India a buy, sets ₹1,285 target

Havells posted a solid 35% jump in revenue this quarter, thanks to strong demand in cables and wires, switchgears, Lloyd, and renewables.

Even with some bumps, like rising costs for the Lloyd segment, the company kept growing.

Profits (EBITDA) climbed about 30%, and management sounds upbeat about festive season sales and future margin improvement as price hikes flow through, with further 5-7% hikes likely if RM inflation persists.