Anant Ambani plans Vantara University in Jamnagar for wildlife conservation
Business
Anant Ambani is setting up Vantara University in Jamnagar. The new university will focus on wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences, offering both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Expect to see subjects like wildlife medicine, genetics, nutrition, epidemiology, and even conservation policy on the curriculum.
Vantara University offers fieldwork, partnerships, scholarships
Vantara isn't just about classroom theory: it'll give students real-world experience through fieldwork and practical training.
The university also plans to team up with international institutions for research and learning opportunities.
Plus, there will be scholarships for students from less privileged backgrounds to help make these programs more accessible.