Anant Ambani's ₹14cr Vantara watch has everyone talking
What's the story
Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co has unveiled a unique timepiece, the Opera Vantara Green Camo, in honor of Anant Ambani and his wildlife conservation initiative, Vantara. The watch is priced at a whopping $1.5 million (approximately ₹13.7 crore). It features a hand-painted miniature figurine of Anant himself as well as sculptures of an elephant, lion and Bengal tiger representing the wildlife protected under the Vantara project. Ambani, son of centibillionaire Mukesh Ambani, is a devout watch collector.
Design details
The watch's design and features
The Opera Vantara Green Camo boasts a green camouflage pattern on its dial and case, a signature of Jacob & Co's bold design language. The gemstone camouflage pattern is made up of 397 stones weighing 21.98 carats in total, including demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds. The watch is part of Jacob & Co's famous Opera collection known for its rotating mechanisms and musical complications.
Public response
Online reactions to the luxury timepiece
The unveiling of the Opera Vantara Green Camo has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised its design and craftsmanship, others questioned its practicality as a watch. "What happened to being able to tell the time?" one user asked on X, while another said, "A watch is for time. So why are we obsessed with adding everything else?"