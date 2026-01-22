Anant Ambani's ₹14cr Vantara watch has everyone talking

The Opera Vantara Green Camo boasts a green camouflage pattern on its dial and case, a signature of Jacob & Co's bold design language. The gemstone camouflage pattern is made up of 397 stones weighing 21.98 carats in total, including demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds. The watch is part of Jacob & Co's famous Opera collection known for its rotating mechanisms and musical complications.

Public response

Online reactions to the luxury timepiece

The unveiling of the Opera Vantara Green Camo has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised its design and craftsmanship, others questioned its practicality as a watch. "What happened to being able to tell the time?" one user asked on X, while another said, "A watch is for time. So why are we obsessed with adding everything else?"