Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin plans IPO, seeking up to $250 million
Svatantra Microfin, started by Ananya Birla, is planning to go public and raise up to $250 million.
The company has brought on Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital to help with the process, and the IPO will likely include both new and existing shares.
Draft paperwork is expected in the next few months.
Svatantra Microfin manages ₹22,000 cr assets
Launched in 2012, Svatantra Microfin has grown into India's second-largest microfinance player, managing assets worth ₹22,000 crore.
With over 2,200 branches across 20 states and a team of 25,000 people, it's already made waves, especially after landing a $230 million investment from Advent International and Multiples Private Equity in 2024.
This IPO comes as Indian companies look for fresh opportunities in a market where fundraising through IPOs has fallen sharply so far in 2026 compared with about $22 billion in 2025.