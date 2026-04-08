Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin plans IPO, seeking up to $250 million

Svatantra Microfin manages ₹22,000 cr assets

Launched in 2012, Svatantra Microfin has grown into India's second-largest microfinance player, managing assets worth ₹22,000 crore.

With over 2,200 branches across 20 states and a team of 25,000 people, it's already made waves, especially after landing a $230 million investment from Advent International and Multiples Private Equity in 2024.

This IPO comes as Indian companies look for fresh opportunities in a market where fundraising through IPOs has fallen sharply so far in 2026 compared with about $22 billion in 2025.