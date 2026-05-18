Anarock posts 25% revenue rise 946 cr in FY 2025-26

Anarock property sales 16,435 cr

The residential segment brought in ₹442 crore, while property sales hit an impressive ₹16,435 crore.

With about 2,300 employees across India and West Asia, Anarock is now setting its sights on Dubai and the Middle East for expansion.

To help fuel this move, they raised ₹200 crore in 2024 and recently named Aayush Puri as CEO, Residential, for their Middle East operations.