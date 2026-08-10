Anawil Wire & Engineering debuts with 21% NSE SME premium

Anawil Wire & Engineering is set to make its stock market debut today, August 10, on the NSE SME platform, and it's already making waves.

Shares are trading at a ₹58 premium over the upper price band of ₹270, which suggests a nearly 21% premium and an estimated listing around ₹328.

The company raised ₹177.81 crore in a public issue that comprised a fresh issue of 53 lakh equity shares worth ₹142.69 crore and an OFS of 13 lakh shares aggregating to ₹35.12 crore, and demand was sky-high: the IPO was subscribed 149.13 times overall, with non-institutional and institutional investors especially eager to get in.