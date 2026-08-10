Anawil Wire & Engineering debuts with 21% NSE SME premium
Anawil Wire & Engineering is set to make its stock market debut today, August 10, on the NSE SME platform, and it's already making waves.
Shares are trading at a ₹58 premium over the upper price band of ₹270, which suggests a nearly 21% premium and an estimated listing around ₹328.
The company raised ₹177.81 crore in a public issue that comprised a fresh issue of 53 lakh equity shares worth ₹142.69 crore and an OFS of 13 lakh shares aggregating to ₹35.12 crore, and demand was sky-high: the IPO was subscribed 149.13 times overall, with non-institutional and institutional investors especially eager to get in.
Anawil Wire posts strong FY26 results
Founded in 2021, Anawil builds windmill towers and heavy steel parts at its factories in Karnataka and Gujarat, helping power India's renewable energy sector.
The company's total income is looking strong too, total income jumped 81% to ₹143.63 crore in FY26, while profit after tax shot up by 198% to ₹36.63 crore.
Most of the IPO funds will go toward paying off debt and supporting future growth.