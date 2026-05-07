Andhra Pradesh government clears ₹2L crore investment proposals
What's the story
The Andhra Pradesh government has approved investment proposals worth over ₹2 lakh crore. The decision was taken at the 17th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The approvals will pave the way for 25 major projects and create employment opportunities for over 39,000 people across the state.
Major projects
Reliance Industries to set up mega data center in Visakhapatnam
Among the approved projects, Reliance Industries' proposal to set up a mega data center in Visakhapatnam stands out. The project will entail an investment of ₹1,08,010 crore. Additionally, the company will also be establishing a solar power project with a battery energy storage system in the Sri Sathya Sai district at an estimated cost of ₹51,300 crore.
Other investments
Adani Group, Royal Enfield to establish projects in AP
The Adani Group will be setting up a pumped storage hydro energy project in Kadapa district at an estimated cost of ₹12,297 crore. Meanwhile, Yamanko India Private Limited's green hydrogen project in Tirupati district will bring investments worth ₹9,398 crore. Royal Enfield is also set to establish a motorcycle manufacturing unit in Tirupati district with an investment of ₹2,508 crore.
Sectoral coverage
SIPB approvals cover range of sectors
The SIPB approvals cover a range of sectors including energy, IT, food processing, and manufacturing. This marks one of the largest investment clearances by the state in recent times. Senior officials, ministers, and department representatives were present at the meeting, which was held to discuss these major investments.
Project execution
CM Naidu calls for speedy clearances
CM Naidu stressed the need for all investment proposals to be grounded within a defined timeline. He said there should be no delay in granting approvals and called for building a strong "AP Brand" known for ease and speed of clearances. The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of MSMEs in achieving the 'One Family-One Entrepreneur' vision.