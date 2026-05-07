Andhra Pradesh government clears ₹2L crore investment proposals

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved investment proposals worth over ₹2 lakh crore. The decision was taken at the 17th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu . The approvals will pave the way for 25 major projects and create employment opportunities for over 39,000 people across the state.

Major projects Reliance Industries to set up mega data center in Visakhapatnam Among the approved projects, Reliance Industries' proposal to set up a mega data center in Visakhapatnam stands out. The project will entail an investment of ₹1,08,010 crore. Additionally, the company will also be establishing a solar power project with a battery energy storage system in the Sri Sathya Sai district at an estimated cost of ₹51,300 crore.

Other investments Adani Group, Royal Enfield to establish projects in AP The Adani Group will be setting up a pumped storage hydro energy project in Kadapa district at an estimated cost of ₹12,297 crore. Meanwhile, Yamanko India Private Limited's green hydrogen project in Tirupati district will bring investments worth ₹9,398 crore. Royal Enfield is also set to establish a motorcycle manufacturing unit in Tirupati district with an investment of ₹2,508 crore.

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Sectoral coverage SIPB approvals cover range of sectors The SIPB approvals cover a range of sectors including energy, IT, food processing, and manufacturing. This marks one of the largest investment clearances by the state in recent times. Senior officials, ministers, and department representatives were present at the meeting, which was held to discuss these major investments.

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