Andhra Pradesh approves ₹2.08Lcr for 25 projects, potential 21,627 jobs

Data centers in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli are getting the lion's share, ₹1,75,330 crore, with big names like ReNew AP Green Data Center leading the way.

There are also major investments in clean energy (like Waaree Clean Energy Solutions's ₹15,000 crore project) and AIL Dixon India's project (which promises 7,000 jobs).

The state is also pushing to finish up 37 MSME parks by September and wants to boost sectors like green ammonia and lithium batteries, pretty forward-thinking stuff!