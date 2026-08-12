Andhra Pradesh approves ₹2.08Lcr for 25 projects, potential 21,627 jobs
Andhra Pradesh just approved a massive ₹2.08 lakh crore investment across 25 industrial projects, with the potential to create 21,627 direct jobs.
Most of this funding is headed toward high-growth areas like data centers, renewable energy, and manufacturing, so think tech hubs and clean energy jobs coming soon.
Visakhapatnam Anakapalli data centers receive ₹1,75,330cr
Data centers in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli are getting the lion's share, ₹1,75,330 crore, with big names like ReNew AP Green Data Center leading the way.
There are also major investments in clean energy (like Waaree Clean Energy Solutions's ₹15,000 crore project) and AIL Dixon India's project (which promises 7,000 jobs).
The state is also pushing to finish up 37 MSME parks by September and wants to boost sectors like green ammonia and lithium batteries, pretty forward-thinking stuff!