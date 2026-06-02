Andhra Pradesh posts record ₹4,987cr May GST via tech compliance

Andhra Pradesh net GST up 16%

The state's net GST haul grew by 16%, way above the national average of 6%, putting Andhra Pradesh second only to Karnataka among southern states.

Tech upgrades like AI-powered analytics, Aadhaar integration, and better data sharing have helped track transactions and expand the taxpayer base.

Petroleum VAT collections also soared by nearly 32%.

Altogether, these moves pushed total tax collections for May to ₹4,950 crore, while GST revenue reached ₹4,987 crore, showing steady growth since GST rolled out in 2017.