Andhra Pradesh posts record ₹4,987cr May GST via tech compliance
Andhra Pradesh just hit its highest-ever GST collection for May, bringing in ₹4,987 crore; total collections across all tax heads rose 19% year on year, while GST revenue increased by ₹737 crore from May 2025.
State Tax Chief A Babu says this boost was achieved despite GST 2.0 rate rationalization measures and supported by technology-driven compliance measures, higher GST and petroleum VAT receipts.
Andhra Pradesh net GST up 16%
The state's net GST haul grew by 16%, way above the national average of 6%, putting Andhra Pradesh second only to Karnataka among southern states.
Tech upgrades like AI-powered analytics, Aadhaar integration, and better data sharing have helped track transactions and expand the taxpayer base.
Petroleum VAT collections also soared by nearly 32%.
Altogether, these moves pushed total tax collections for May to ₹4,950 crore, while GST revenue reached ₹4,987 crore, showing steady growth since GST rolled out in 2017.