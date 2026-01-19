Andreessen Horowitz just raised $15 billion for new tech bets

The fresh funds are split between Growth ($6.75B), Infrastructure and Apps ($1.7B each), American Dynamism ($1.18B), Bio + Health ($700 million), plus $3B for other strategies. a16z plans to back startups in AI , crypto, biotech, health, infrastructure, defense, and even education—basically aiming to keep the US ahead of global tech rivals like China.

Why does it matter?

With this much capital focused on next-gen tech and public good sectors, a16z is doubling down on shaping what comes next—from smarter healthcare to safer cities and better digital tools.

If you're following where big ideas (and big money) meet the future, this is one to watch.