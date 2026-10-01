Anduril launches employee tender valuing company at about $90 billion
Anduril, a fast-growing US defense tech startup, is giving its employees a chance to sell their shares in a tender offer valuing the company at about $90 billion.
Shares are set at $94.80 each, with up to $1.3 billion available for employees across 16 countries from October 13 to November 9, 2026, showing just how global Anduril has become.
Palmer Luckey teams with Elon Musk
Founded in 2017, Anduril has quickly made waves with its drones and defense tech developing for the US government and allied governments.
After doubling its valuation to $61 billion earlier this year and landing a huge Navy contract worth up to $2.9 billion, the company's growth has been hard to miss.
Co-founder Palmer Luckey is also teaming up with Elon Musk on Project Meridian, which aims to develop and scale military capabilities, keeping Anduril right at the center of innovation in defense.