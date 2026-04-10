Andy Jassy calls AI adoption faster than electricity and internet

Amazon plans power expansion by 2027

Jassy also talked up Amazon's push into AI through Amazon Web Services, or AWS, saying demand is huge, even with some growing pains around capacity.

To keep up, Amazon plans to expand its power supply by 2027 and keep rolling out custom chips like Trainium to boost performance and cut costs.

He highlighted strong customer partnerships as proof that their heavy investment in AI is already paying off and setting them up for more growth.