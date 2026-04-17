Angel One shares rise on Q4 profit of 320.2 cr

Angel One plans 1,500 cr debentures

Angel One's assets under management jumped 23% to over ₹10,000 crore, showing more people are trusting it with their money.

The company is planning to raise more funds (₹1,500 crore through debentures) and is upping its borrowing limit to ₹20,000 crore to fuel future growth.

Big brokerages like Citi and Investec are still recommending Angel One as a buy, pointing out its strong earnings and digital strategy but reminding investors to watch its market share in cash trading.