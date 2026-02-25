Angel One is going for a 1:10 stock split

If you're holding Angel One shares, don't worry—your total investment value stays the same, just split across more shares. For example, one share at ₹2,467.70 becomes 10 at ₹246.77 each. This move makes shares more affordable and could attract retail investors.

Why the stock split is happening

Angel One wants to boost liquidity and attract retail investors by lowering the price per share—even though its overall market cap (₹22,299 crore) and company fundamentals remain unchanged.

The hope is that cheaper shares mean more people can join in and trading activity goes up.