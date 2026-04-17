Angel One shares rise on Q4 profit of 320.2 cr
Business
Angel One's shares got a nice 4.4% bump to ₹305.61 after the company posted strong Q4 fiscal 2026 numbers.
Profit after tax hit ₹320.2 crore, up 19% from last quarter and a massive 83% higher than last year.
Revenue also climbed nearly 10%, reaching ₹1,467 crore.
Angel One plans 1,500 cr debentures
Angel One's assets under management jumped 23% to over ₹10,000 crore, showing more people are trusting it with their money.
The company is planning to raise more funds (₹1,500 crore through debentures) and is upping its borrowing limit to ₹20,000 crore to fuel future growth.
Big brokerages like Citi and Investec are still recommending Angel One as a buy, pointing out its strong earnings and digital strategy but reminding investors to watch its market share in cash trading.