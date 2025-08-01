Anil Ambani to be quizzed by ED: Shares tank 5% Business Aug 01, 2025

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure shares dropped by up to 5% on Friday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) called in Anil Ambani for questioning.

He's set to appear on August 5 over alleged loan fraud and money laundering involving his group companies.

The market didn't take the news lightly—Reliance Power slipped to ₹50.30, while Reliance Infrastructure fell to ₹311.60.