Trump announces new tariffs, markets react
President Trump just announced new tariffs, sparking fresh tension with several countries and sending markets into a spin.
The US is slapping a 10% base tariff on imports, but countries with big trade surpluses—like Canada—are hit even harder (35%).
Mexico gets a short break, while India faces a 25% tariff but is choosing talks over retaliation.
Tariffs might get dialed back if negotiations go well
Markets reacted fast: GIFT Nifty dropped 0.6%, and Asian stocks continued their losing streak.
Even Wall Street felt the chill, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipping despite strong tech earnings.
Analysts think these tariffs might get dialed back to around 15-20% if negotiations go well, which could help steady things—but for now, uncertainty rules.