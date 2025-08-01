Trump announces new tariffs, markets react

Tariffs might get dialed back if negotiations go well

Markets reacted fast: GIFT Nifty dropped 0.6%, and Asian stocks continued their losing streak.

Even Wall Street felt the chill, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipping despite strong tech earnings.

Analysts think these tariffs might get dialed back to around 15-20% if negotiations go well, which could help steady things—but for now, uncertainty rules.