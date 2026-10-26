Anjali Sardana launches SF-based Provision Labs to build smarter AI
Business
Anjali Sardana, who started Pronto, is now launching Provision Labs, a new San Francisco-based company focused on building smarter AI for real-world settings.
Backed by big investors like General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures (though funding details are still under wraps), Provision Labs wants to make physical AI systems much more reliable and useful.
Pronto data trains Provision Labs AI
Sardana is still running Pronto (the venture connecting households with service professionals), and she is using data from those real-life service sessions to help train better AI at Provision Labs.
By combining her experience from both companies, Sardana hopes to create AI that can actually understand and interact with the physical world, not just live online.