Ankit Jain's Foundry raises ₹12cr pre-seed for H2 2027 launch
Business
Foundry, a new appliances startup led by ex-Dyson India MD Ankit Jain, has raised ₹12 crore in pre-seed funding from BEENEXT and Kettleborough VC, with participation from Rishubh Satiya of Plix, Anindita Sampath of Yogabar, and Anita Pramoda of Owned Outcomes.
The money is going into tech and product development as Foundry gears up to launch its first kitchen gadgets in H2 2027.
Investors back Ankit Jain's connected devices
Jain wants to change how we use home appliances: think smarter designs that actually get better over time and talk to each other.
Investors are backing his vision for premium, connected devices, seeing big potential for a global brand built right here in India.