Ankit Jain's Foundry raises ₹12cr pre-seed for H2 2027 launch

Foundry, a new appliances startup led by ex-Dyson India MD Ankit Jain, has raised ₹12 crore in pre-seed funding from BEENEXT and Kettleborough VC, with participation from Rishubh Satiya of Plix, Anindita Sampath of Yogabar, and Anita Pramoda of Owned Outcomes.

The money is going into tech and product development as Foundry gears up to launch its first kitchen gadgets in H2 2027.