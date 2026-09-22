Ankushkumar Bagrecha and Mohit Todi booked for moving ₹4,427.92cr abroad
Two directors of a chartered accountant firm, Ankushkumar Bagrecha and Mohit Todi, have been booked for allegedly helping move ₹4,427.92 crore abroad using fake tax documents between 2022 and 2026.
The complaint was lodged by Tanmayi Suhas Desai, an assistant director with the Income Tax Department, after they allegedly prepared Form 15CB certificates without verifying documents and uploaded them as genuine.
Investigators allege bogus Form 15CB filings
Investigators say the duo uploaded bogus Form 15CB certificates on the tax portal without checking real documents, involving shell companies across several years.
They also submitted Form 15CA without proper authority, pulling three companies into the mess.
When asked about it, Bagrecha said his lawyer would respond. The police investigation is ongoing.