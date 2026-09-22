Ankushkumar Bagrecha and Mohit Todi booked for moving ₹4,427.92cr abroad

Two directors of a chartered accountant firm, Ankushkumar Bagrecha and Mohit Todi, have been booked for allegedly helping move ₹4,427.92 crore abroad using fake tax documents between 2022 and 2026.

The complaint was lodged by Tanmayi Suhas Desai, an assistant director with the Income Tax Department, after they allegedly prepared Form 15CB certificates without verifying documents and uploaded them as genuine.