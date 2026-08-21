Citigroup to join Anthropic's IPO advisory team

Having Citigroup on board for a major IPO deal promises a larger share of fees than other banks. It also improves the bank's ranking in league tables.

Citigroup is already leading Bloomberg's US IPO table for 2026, thanks to its role in SpaceX's record-breaking $86.2 billion debut, including the over-allotment.

Last year, Citigroup was part of a group of banks that agreed to a $2.5 billion revolving credit line with Anthropic.