Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs pose reality check for AI ecosystem

Anthropic and OpenAI's public listings would be a reality check for the AI ecosystem.

Venky Harinarayan, founding managing partner of Rocketship.vc and an investor in SpaceX, says that, "Unfortunately, whether we like it or not, markets are very shortsighted. The market is quickly identifying who the AI winners and AI losers are. So, it is a very big challenge. But keep in mind that these things are cyclical."

The buzz is so strong that it's shaking up IT stocks and even affecting countries like India.