Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs pose reality check for AI ecosystem
Anthropic and OpenAI's public listings would be a reality check for the AI ecosystem.
Venky Harinarayan, founding managing partner of Rocketship.vc and an investor in SpaceX, says that, "Unfortunately, whether we like it or not, markets are very shortsighted. The market is quickly identifying who the AI winners and AI losers are. So, it is a very big challenge. But keep in mind that these things are cyclical."
The buzz is so strong that it's shaking up IT stocks and even affecting countries like India.
Foreign outflows from India ₹49,340 cr
AI hype has led to falling IT stock prices, and foreign investors pulled ₹49,340 crore out of Indian equity markets in June alone.
Harinarayan points out that investing in AI is risky: big wins are rare, but the potential is huge.
While India has promise in AI, most of the action is still happening in places like Silicon Valley.