Who is Irina Ghose, ex-Microsoft leader now heading Anthropic India?
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) research company, has appointed former Microsoft India executive Irina Ghosh as its new Managing Director for India. The appointment comes as part of Anthropic's plan to open its first office in Bengaluru, the tech capital of the country. This move marks a major step in the company's global expansion strategy.
Professional background
Ghose's extensive experience in AI and tech
Prior to her new role at Anthropic, Ghosh served as the Managing Director for Microsoft India. In this capacity, she was instrumental in driving enterprise AI adoption across key Indian industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. Her extensive experience in these sectors will be invaluable to Anthropic's growth strategy in India.
Market potential
India: A key market for Anthropic's Claude
India is the second-largest market in the world for Anthropic's AI model, Claude. The company's fourth Economic Index revealed that Indian users are particularly interested in technical applications. Nearly half of all usage of Claude.ai is dedicated to computer and mathematical tasks, highlighting the country's potential as a key player in Anthropic's global strategy.