Anthropic buys Coefficient Bio for $400 million, enters AI drug discovery
Anthropic just bought Coefficient Bio for $400 million, making a bold entrance into AI-powered drug discovery.
Coefficient Bio, founded by Samuel Stanton and Nathan Frey, is known for automating the tough parts of drug research, showing how much pharma is betting on smarter tech.
Anthropic, Indian pharma expand AI use
Anthropic has been teaming up with companies like Caylent and Deloitte to push AI deeper into drug development.
Indian pharma giants like Biocon and Sun Pharma are evaluating and using AI in parts of their operations, with Biocon using it for procurement and Sun Pharma saying AI could speed up phase three clinical trials.
With generative AI predicted to add up to $110 billion a year to the industry, expect more Indian startups and big players to ramp up their own tech game soon.