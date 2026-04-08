Anthropic buys Coefficient Bio for $400 million, enters AI drug discovery

Anthropic, Indian pharma expand AI use

Anthropic has been teaming up with companies like Caylent and Deloitte to push AI deeper into drug development.

Indian pharma giants like Biocon and Sun Pharma are evaluating and using AI in parts of their operations, with Biocon using it for procurement and Sun Pharma saying AI could speed up phase three clinical trials.

With generative AI predicted to add up to $110 billion a year to the industry, expect more Indian startups and big players to ramp up their own tech game soon.