Anthropic CPO Mike Krieger exits Figma board before Opus 4.7 Business Apr 21, 2026

Mike Krieger, co-founder of Instagram and now chief product officer at Anthropic, has left Figma's board.

His exit, announced on April 14, 2026, comes just as Anthropic is about to launch Opus 4.7, a new AI model with design tools that could challenge Figma's main business.

This signals a shift in Anthropic's priorities and could shake up its relationship with the $10 billion design giant.