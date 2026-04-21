Anthropic CPO Mike Krieger exits Figma board before Opus 4.7
Business
Mike Krieger, co-founder of Instagram and now chief product officer at Anthropic, has left Figma's board.
His exit, announced on April 14, 2026, comes just as Anthropic is about to launch Opus 4.7, a new AI model with design tools that could challenge Figma's main business.
This signals a shift in Anthropic's priorities and could shake up its relationship with the $10 billion design giant.
Mike Krieger move spotlights AI design
Krieger's move highlights how AI is changing the way tech companies work together and compete.
Known for blending technology with user-friendly design (think Instagram), Krieger's leaving Figma shows how quickly companies need to adapt as AI starts playing a bigger role in creative tools and software.