Anthropic eyes $60B IPO as early as October

Anthropic , the company behind the popular AI chatbot Claude, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as early as October. The move comes amid a surge of interest in artificial intelligence . The San Francisco-based start-up has held preliminary talks with major Wall Street banks for potential roles in the listing process, according to Bloomberg. These discussions are still in their early stages and no final decision has been made yet.

Bank competition Investment banks likely to be in running for key roles Leading investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley are likely to be in the running for key underwriting roles in Anthropic's potential IPO. The proposed listing could value the company at over $60 billion, according to earlier reports by The Information. This highlights the growing investor appetite for artificial intelligence firms and their market potential.

Company growth Recent funding round and strategic partnerships Anthropic was last valued at around $380 billion after a $30 billion funding round co-led by MGX in February. The company has established partnerships with tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. These collaborations involve equity investments as well as access to specialized chips and infrastructure worth tens of billions of dollars.

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Future plans Claude gaining traction and plans for custom data centers Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers including CEO Dario Amodei, Anthropic has positioned itself as a developer of "safer" AI systems. The company's Claude chatbot and underlying models have found traction among enterprise clients in finance and healthcare sectors. Anthropic also plans to invest $50 billion in building custom data centers across the US to support its AI ambitions.

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