Anthropic files for IPO

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company and the creator of the popular Claude AI model, has officially kicked off its initial public offering (IPO) process. The company announced on Monday that it has "confidentially submitted" a draft registration statement known as Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This move comes just days after Anthropic's valuation soared to $965 billion following its latest funding round.

Market impact IPO could surpass OpenAI's valuation The submission of the Form S-1 marks Anthropic's first official step toward a public listing. If approved, this IPO would be one of the most valuable in history, given the company's estimated valuation of $965 billion as of late May. This is significantly higher than its closest competitor OpenAI, which was valued at around $852 billion after a recent funding round.

Confidentiality clause Details of the IPO remain under wraps The details of Anthropic's IPO submission to the SEC remain confidential for now. The company has not revealed how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, keeping these details under wraps until it's ready to proceed with its public listing. This level of confidentiality is unprecedented for an AI start-up and adds another layer of intrigue to Anthropic's upcoming IPO process.

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