Anthropic gives $500,000 for San Francisco meals and shelter
AI company Anthropic is stepping up for its hometown, donating $500,000 to support meals and shelter for people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.
The money goes directly to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, Glide Memorial Church, the Interfaith Winter Shelter, and San Francisco Firefighters Local 798's Toy Program, just as Anthropic gears up for a massive IPO that could value the company at $1.4 trillion.
Anthropic pledges $50 million Bay Area nonprofits
This donation is just one piece of Anthropic's larger promise: it is pledging $50 million to support Bay Area nonprofits through the end of 2027, aiming to tackle rising living costs and support essential services.
Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic, says its success should create opportunities for everyone, not just a few, echoing calls for tech leaders to help their companies' wins benefit the whole community.