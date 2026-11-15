Anthropic gives $500,000 for San Francisco meals and shelter

AI company Anthropic is stepping up for its hometown, donating $500,000 to support meals and shelter for people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.

The money goes directly to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, Glide Memorial Church, the Interfaith Winter Shelter, and San Francisco Firefighters Local 798's Toy Program, just as Anthropic gears up for a massive IPO that could value the company at $1.4 trillion.