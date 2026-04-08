Anthropic hires Eric Boyd from Microsoft as head of infrastructure
Anthropic, the AI startup behind Claude, just brought on Eric Boyd, who spent 16 years at Microsoft, where he led its AI platform, as its new head of infrastructure.
With demand for AI tools soaring, Boyd shared on LinkedIn that AI is accelerating at an incredible pace and highlighted the impact of Claude Code.
Anthropic expands infrastructure with Broadcom deal
Boyd's experience will help Anthropic scale up fast: it's expanding its tech backbone and has locked in a massive deal with Broadcom for computing power using Google chips starting in 2027.
All this is part of Anthropic's multibillion-dollar investment in US infrastructure, including new data centers in Texas and New York by 2026.
Even with a multibillion-dollar revenue run rate, it's still racing to keep up with OpenAI, which has its own multibillion-dollar plan for future AI infrastructure.