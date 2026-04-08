Anthropic hires Eric Boyd from Microsoft as head of infrastructure

Anthropic expands infrastructure with Broadcom deal

Boyd's experience will help Anthropic scale up fast: it's expanding its tech backbone and has locked in a massive deal with Broadcom for computing power using Google chips starting in 2027.

All this is part of Anthropic's multibillion-dollar investment in US infrastructure, including new data centers in Texas and New York by 2026.

Even with a multibillion-dollar revenue run rate, it's still racing to keep up with OpenAI, which has its own multibillion-dollar plan for future AI infrastructure.