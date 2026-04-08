Anthropic hires Microsoft exec Eric Boyd to boost AI infrastructure

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has appointed Eric Boyd as the head of its infrastructure division. Boyd was formerly a senior executive at Microsoft and led the company's AI platform for 16 years. He now joins Anthropic at a time when demand for its AI tools is on the rise.

Expertise Boyd's thoughts on joining Anthropic Boyd took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts about his new role at Anthropic. He said, "AI is accelerating at an incredible pace, and the impact of Claude Code in the last 6 months, and particularly the last two months, just shows the power of what is possible." Before joining Anthropic, Boyd helped internal teams and external customers deploy large language models at Microsoft.

Welcome message Rahul Patil welcomes Boyd to the team Rahul Patil, the Chief Technology Officer at Anthropic, welcomed Boyd to the team. He said, "His experience leading infrastructure at enterprise scale will help ensure we can meet record demand from customers around the world." Patil also noted that Boyd comes from Microsoft where he built core infrastructure for foundation models like Claude.

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Growth trajectory Claude Code drives Anthropic's revenue growth Anthropic has seen its revenue run rate skyrocket to over $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025. This growth is largely driven by strong demand for its AI tools, especially Claude Code. However, the company has also faced challenges with its services going down due to "unprecedented demand" from individual users and businesses alike.

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