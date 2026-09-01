Anthropic IPO expected to match or exceed SpaceX's $86.2B debut

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is gearing up for an IPO expected to raise as much as SpaceX's record $86.2 billion debut, if not more.

With Anthropic about to hit the market, other firms are scrambling to launch their own IPOs and grab investor attention first.

This rush feels familiar: before SpaceX's listing, 14 companies went public in just a month but ended up averaging nearly 10% losses.