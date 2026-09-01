Anthropic IPO expected to match or exceed SpaceX's $86.2B debut
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is gearing up for an IPO expected to raise as much as SpaceX's record $86.2 billion debut, if not more.
With Anthropic about to hit the market, other firms are scrambling to launch their own IPOs and grab investor attention first.
This rush feels familiar: before SpaceX's listing, 14 companies went public in just a month but ended up averaging nearly 10% losses.
IPO plans skew heavily toward AI
Anthropic's arrival has sparked a wave of IPO activity, especially with big events like the Fed's September meeting and November elections around the corner.
The companies briefing money managers on their IPO plans in recent weeks are heavily tilted toward AI themes, showing just how hot this sector is right now.
Cloud computing firm Nscale is joining the lineup, while major players like SB Energy and Oura Health Oy are also aiming for more than $5 billion and billions of dollars, respectively, in launches, all hoping to dance around Anthropic's timing.