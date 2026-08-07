Anthropic is looking to hire an Insider Risk Investigator
What's the story
Anthropic is looking to hire an Insider Risk Investigator as AI companies ramp up efforts to safeguard sensitive data, employees, and infrastructure. The role combines cybersecurity, corporate investigations, and threat intelligence, with the successful candidate expected to investigate insider risks, monitor external threats, and work closely with legal, HR, and security teams. The position offers an annual salary of up to $305,000.
Role
Role focuses on insider threats and employee security
The Insider Risk Investigator will be responsible for identifying, investigating, and mitigating risks to Anthropic's people, data, and infrastructure.
The role includes handling insider risk investigations, monitoring external threats targeting employees, conducting sensitive interviews, and coordinating with IT, Legal, HR, and security teams to resolve incidents while strengthening the company's overall security posture.
The job
Technical expertise and AI tools play a key role
The successful candidate will analyze logs from security platforms such as SIEM, DLP, and UEBA to investigate suspicious activity.
Anthropic also expects the investigator to use its AI tools, including Claude and Claude Code, to accelerate investigations, analyze data, improve workflows, document findings, and enhance insider risk detection processes across the organization.
Experience
Experience in investigations and cybersecurity required
Applicants should have a bachelor's degree and 5-8 years of experience in insider risk, corporate investigations, or related fields.
Anthropic also seeks candidates with an investigative interviewing experience, private-sector exposure, knowledge of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) techniques, cybersecurity tools like SIEM and SOAR, and the ability to communicate technical findings to non-technical stakeholders.
More
AI industry knowledge and high-security experience preferred
Strong candidates may have prior experience in AI or technology companies, counterintelligence investigations, nation-state threat analysis, or the government and defense environments.
Anthropic also values expertise in the data exfiltration investigations, AI-specific security risks, and the proven use of large language models (LLMs) to improve investigative efficiency in high-growth organizations.
Compensation
Salary reaches up to $305,000 annually
Anthropic has listed the annual compensation for the Insider Risk Investigator role between $245,000 and $305,000.
Beyond conducting investigations, the successful candidate will help develop insider risk strategies, deliver rapid security assessments, promote employee security awareness, and serve as a subject matter expert by training teams on insider risk best practices.