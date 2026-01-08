Anthropic plans to raise $10B at $350B valuation

Anthropic , the company behind Claude, is gearing up for another fundraising round. The AI start-up is looking to raise $10 billion in a funding round that could value it at an impressive $350 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The move comes just three months after its last fundraising effort, when it raised $13 billion in a Series F round at a valuation of $183 billion. The $3.5 billion raise at a $61.5 billion valuation occurred earlier, in March.

Funding details GIC and Coatue Management to lead new fundraising round The upcoming funding round will be led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, although the total amount could vary. This new capital comes as Anthropic continues to impress developers with its Claude Code tool, which automates coding using Claude Opus 4.5.

Strategic moves Future plans and market position The latest fundraising round is separate from the $15 billion investment pledged by NVIDIA and Microsoft. This "circular" deal will see Anthropic purchase $30 billion worth of compute capacity from Microsoft Azure, powered by NVIDIA's chips. The new capital comes as Anthropic prepares for a potential IPO, which could take place as early as 2026, according to the Financial Times, along with its main competitor OpenAI.