Anthropic nearing $1.5B joint venture with Wall Street firms

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is on the verge of finalizing a major joint venture with Blackstone and Goldman Sachs , according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal also involves other Wall Street firms and aims to sell AI tools to private-equity backed companies. The announcement could come as soon as today.

Financial commitment Financial commitments and founding investors in the deal The joint venture will be led by Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman, each expected to invest around $300 million. Goldman Sachs will also be a founding investor with an investment of about $150 million. Other firms like General Atlantic are also part of the deal. The total financial commitment for this venture is expected to be around $1.5 billion.

Strategic focus New venture to help businesses integrate AI into operations The investors plan to create a company that will serve as Anthropic's consulting arm, helping businesses (including those backed by private-equity firms) integrate AI into their operations. This strategic move comes as both Anthropic and OpenAI are looking to sell their AI tools to businesses, especially those backed by private-equity firms. These companies are seen as prime targets due to their focus on improving efficiency and cutting costs.

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