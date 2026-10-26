Anthropic plans IPO with Amazon $13B and Google $40B backing
Business
Anthropic, the AI company gearing up for a major IPO, and some of the biggest names in tech want in.
Amazon has already invested at least $13 billion (with another $20 billion expected), while Google has committed up to $40 billion to Anthropic, including an initial $10 billion investment announced in April.
Fidelity Management joins $13B funding round
Fidelity Management joined the latest $13 billion funding round, showing strong faith in Anthropic's tech. The company plans to go public.
Other big investors include Spark Capital (Series C), ICONIQ Capital (Series F and G), and Lightspeed Venture Partners (Series E and F).