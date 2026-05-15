Anthropic poised for $30B funding round valuing company around $900B Business May 15, 2026

Anthropic, the AI company making big waves lately, is about to close a massive $30 billion funding round.

This would push its value to around $900 billion, almost triple what it was earlier this year, and could even put it ahead of rival OpenAI.

The deal is expected to close as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.