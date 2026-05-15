Anthropic poised for $30B funding round valuing company around $900B
Anthropic, the AI company making big waves lately, is about to close a massive $30 billion funding round.
This would push its value to around $900 billion, almost triple what it was earlier this year, and could even put it ahead of rival OpenAI.
The deal is expected to close as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
Anthropic revenue projected to top $45B
Big names like Dragoneer Investment Group, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Altimeter Capital are leading the funding, each putting in at least $2 billion.
Anthropic's CFO Krishna Rao has been busy bringing more investors on board.
The company's annual revenue is now projected to top $45 billion, a huge leap from just $9 billion at the end of 2025, showing just how fast things are moving in AI right now.