Anthropic hits $380B valuation after massive $30B funding round

Anthropic has raised a whopping $30 billion in its latest funding round, bringing the company's valuation to $380 billion. The massive capital infusion is one of the largest in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, highlighting investors' growing interest in AI technologies. The funding comes just five months after Anthropic's previous fundraising round and follows its television advertisements during Super Bowl LX.

Investor details Major investors in Anthropic's latest funding round The latest funding round was led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and hedge fund Coatue Management. Other major investors in this Series G funding round include Sequoia Capital, Menlo Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Blackstone, and affiliated funds of BlackRock. Notably, Amazon and Google are among Anthropic's early backers with investments of $8 billion and $2 billion, respectively.

Record-breaking AI sector funding frenzy With this latest fundraising, Anthropic has made a mark in the AI space. However, it is not the largest deal on record. That title still belongs to OpenAI, which raised $40 billion last year in a financing round led by SoftBank. The high cost of developing AI models explains why companies like OpenAI and Anthropic continue to attract such large private investments.

Fund allocation Claude AI model to get a boost from new funds Anthropic plans to use the funds to further its research and expand infrastructure for making its AI model, Claude, widely accessible. "This investment will help us deepen our research, continue to innovate in products, and ensure we have the resources to power our infrastructure expansion as we make Claude available everywhere our customers are," said Anthropic in a post on X.

Information Anthropic's valuation skyrockets The latest capital raise has more than doubled Anthropic's valuation, according to Bloomberg. The company said that post the round, its valuation has increased to $380 billion. Prior to this, Anthropic was valued at $183 billion in September 2025 after closing its last financing round.