Anthropic's tender offer falls short as employees hold shares
What's the story
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind Claude, has completed a secondary share sale that began earlier this year. The tender offer was at the same valuation as the company's last fundraising round in February, which pegged its worth at $350 billion. However, some investors were unable to acquire as many shares as they had hoped due to limited availability from employees.
Sale details
Investors anticipated a $6 billion deal
The total value of the share sale, which concluded last week, remains unknown. However, it was less than what investors had anticipated, which was up to $6 billion. Both current and former employees were reluctant to part with their shares ahead of Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO), which is expected later this year. Some investors were able to secure their full allocation in the deal, while others could only deploy a portion of their capital earmarked for the tender offer.
Market sentiment
Employee optimism and revenue growth boost share sale dynamics
The smaller-than-expected share sale transaction indicates a positive outlook from employees toward Anthropic's future prospects. This comes as the company's annualized revenue continues to grow. Last month, Anthropic reported an annualized run-rate revenue of over $19 billion. By April, the figure had jumped to over $30 billion, highlighting the company's financial growth and stability.