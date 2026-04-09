Anthropic's tender offer falls short as employees hold shares

Sale details

Investors anticipated a $6 billion deal

The total value of the share sale, which concluded last week, remains unknown. However, it was less than what investors had anticipated, which was up to $6 billion. Both current and former employees were reluctant to part with their shares ahead of Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO), which is expected later this year. Some investors were able to secure their full allocation in the deal, while others could only deploy a portion of their capital earmarked for the tender offer.