Anthropic seeks gas supply and transport lead offering $405,000 salary
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, is looking for a Gas Supply and Transport Lead with a hefty $405,000 salary on offer.
This role is all about making sure its data centers across North America have a steady flow of natural gas, a big deal as it gears up for its initial public offering.
Manages gas contracts and pipeline logistics
The new hire will handle gas supply contracts, manage pipeline logistics, and scout out the best spots for future data centers.
For AI companies like Anthropic, reliable energy is everything; natural gas keeps their servers running 24/7.
But there are challenges too: price swings and supply issues can make things tricky as they scale up.