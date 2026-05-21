Anthropic set for 1st-ever operating profit with $10.9B projection
Business
Anthropic, the AI startup behind the Claude chatbot, is set to hit its first-ever operating profit with projected revenue of around $10.9 billion for Q2 2026, more than double what it made.
The company's rapid growth is making headlines, though high computing costs could still be a hurdle later this year.
Anthropic launches services for professionals
Claude's popularity with professionals has helped Anthropic expand fast.
They've just rolled out new services aimed at small businesses and law firms to reach even more users.
All this comes as their main rival, OpenAI, gears up for a possible IPO, but Anthropic is keeping quiet about its next moves for now.