Anthropic share sale tied to $350B valuation leaves investors short
Business
Anthropic, the AI startup, just wrapped up a big share sale based on its massive $350 billion valuation.
But here's the twist: employees were willing to sell only a limited number of shares, so there weren't enough shares for eager investors.
Employees keep shares amid $30B revenue
Turns out, Anthropic's team is feeling good about where the company's headed.
With revenue jumping past $19 billion recently (and over $30 billion by April), some chose to keep their shares instead of cashing out now.
The buzz is that Anthropic might go public as soon as this year, and employees seem keen to stick around for the ride.