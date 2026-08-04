Anthropic signs $10B 6-year Volta Infra Holdings deal in Norway

Anthropic just signed a massive six-year, $10 billion deal with Volta Infra Holdings to supercharge its AI computing using a Norway-based data center packed with NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin chips.

Bitdeer Technologies Group, a Bitcoin miner that operates data centers, is teaming up for the project as it pivots toward AI.

This move is all about keeping up with the growing demand for Anthropic's AI tools, especially after raising $65 billion earlier this year and partnering with big names like SpaceX, AMD, and Akamai.