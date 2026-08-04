Anthropic signs $10B 6-year Volta Infra Holdings deal in Norway
Anthropic just signed a massive six-year, $10 billion deal with Volta Infra Holdings to supercharge its AI computing using a Norway-based data center packed with NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin chips.
Bitdeer Technologies Group, a Bitcoin miner that operates data centers, is teaming up for the project as it pivots toward AI.
This move is all about keeping up with the growing demand for Anthropic's AI tools, especially after raising $65 billion earlier this year and partnering with big names like SpaceX, AMD, and Akamai.
Volta $300 million funding as Bitdeer pivots
Volta recently scored $300 million in funding (now valued at $2.4 billion) and specializes in helping companies get their hands on pricey AI hardware.
Meanwhile, Bitdeer plans to convert some of its cryptocurrency mining centers into new homes for artificial intelligence as Bitcoin prices slump.
The whole partnership shows just how fast the world is shifting from cryptocurrency hype to building real muscle for next-generation AI technology.