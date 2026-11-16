Anthropic to go public Nov 18 priced $70-$78 per share
Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is going public on November 18.
It is offering 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 each, and you'll find them trading as ANT on Nasdaq from November 19.
If you're in India and curious about investing in global tech, here's a quick rundown.
LRS allows Indian residents $250,000 annually
Indian residents can invest overseas through RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS): basically, you can send up to $250,000 abroad per year for investments like this, but it does not provide automatic entry into international public offerings.
Just make sure your transaction complies with FEMA, Overseas Investment Rules and Regulations, and RBI guidelines.
Heads up: if you send over ₹10 lakh in a year, overseas remittances above ₹10 lakh in a financial year generally attract 20% tax collected at source, except for specified education and medical expenses.
Anthropic shares taxed, dividends 25% withheld
If you sell Anthropic shares later, your capital gains will be taxed based on how long you held them: short-term or long-term rates apply.
Any dividends from Anthropic get hit with a 25% US withholding tax first, but thanks to an India-US treaty, you might be able to claim some of that back through foreign tax credits.