Anthropic to go public Nov 18 priced $70-$78 per share

Indian residents can invest overseas through RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS): basically, you can send up to $250,000 abroad per year for investments like this, but it does not provide automatic entry into international public offerings.

Just make sure your transaction complies with FEMA, Overseas Investment Rules and Regulations, and RBI guidelines.

Heads up: if you send over ₹10 lakh in a year, overseas remittances above ₹10 lakh in a financial year generally attract 20% tax collected at source, except for specified education and medical expenses.