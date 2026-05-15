Anthropic's Claude Code powers 90% codebase and prepares financial statements

Anthropic tripled run rate to $30B

Automation has cut report preparation time from hours to just 30 minutes, with results almost ready before humans even check them.

Instead of cutting jobs, Anthropic is actually hiring more people to keep up with demand.

Since Rao joined, the company has raised approximately $75 billion and tripled its revenue run rate from around $9 billion at the beginning of the year to more than $30 billion by the end of the first quarter, all without layoffs.