Anthropic's Claude Code powers 90% codebase and prepares financial statements
Business
Anthropic's AI, Claude Code, is behind more than 90% of the company's code base.
CFO Krishna Rao shared on a podcast that Claude isn't just helping build new AI models. It's also handling finance tasks, using more than 70 automated workflows to prepare financial statements and monthly reviews.
Anthropic tripled run rate to $30B
Automation has cut report preparation time from hours to just 30 minutes, with results almost ready before humans even check them.
Instead of cutting jobs, Anthropic is actually hiring more people to keep up with demand.
Since Rao joined, the company has raised approximately $75 billion and tripled its revenue run rate from around $9 billion at the beginning of the year to more than $30 billion by the end of the first quarter, all without layoffs.