Anthropic's IPO could surpass $60 billion, rivaling tech giants

Massive funding and partnerships fueling Anthropic's growth

If this IPO happens, Anthropic could raise more than $60 billion.

Earlier this year, they were valued at $380 billion after a $30 billion funding round co-led by MGX that closed in February.

They've teamed up with tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA for resources and are planning to spend $50 billion on custom US data centers.

Recently, they also won a court order blocking a Pentagon ban on government use of their technology, so it's full steam ahead for their growth plans.