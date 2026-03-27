Anthropic's IPO could surpass $60 billion, rivaling tech giants
Business
Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, might go public as early as October 2026.
They're already talking with big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan about leading their IPO, all while racing with OpenAI to be first to hold an IPO.
Massive funding and partnerships fueling Anthropic's growth
If this IPO happens, Anthropic could raise more than $60 billion.
Earlier this year, they were valued at $380 billion after a $30 billion funding round co-led by MGX that closed in February.
They've teamed up with tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA for resources and are planning to spend $50 billion on custom US data centers.
Recently, they also won a court order blocking a Pentagon ban on government use of their technology, so it's full steam ahead for their growth plans.